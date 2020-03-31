A dreary day for the Midstate. Widespread soaking rain for most of the day. It'll be a cool and wet afternoon with highs in the 50s. Rain departs this evening as temperatures dip into the 30s for lows. 

Dry and quiet weather expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be warmer in the 60s for Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be pleasant for Thursday and Friday as highs surge in the 60s and 70s. 

Warm weather continues into the weekend. There's a small chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A better chance arrives by Monday of next week. 

 

