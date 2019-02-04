No weather worries for your commute. Temps are mild in the 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers work back in late in the morning. This trend continues off and on through the day. If you’re not seeing rain, it’ll be warm in the middle and upper 60s.
Scattered showers tonight into tomorrow. We’re still on the warmer side in the 60s.
Our best shot at wet weather doesn’t hit until Wednesday and Thursday. Some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
The Spring fling comes to an end on Friday with highs in the 40s.
Staying cool for the start of the weekend. Another round of rain arrives by Sunday.
