Picture perfect start to the new work week! Make the most of it, comfortably warm in the 70s and 80s and sunshine. Lows tonight in the 50s!
Cranking it up a notch tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees.
A soggy stretch of weather kicks off on Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms expected, some could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary concern.
Storm chances continue through the weekend. It's not going to rain the entire time period but we could end up with decent rain chances when you combine all the days together. As much as 3"+!!! Stay tuned and check back frequently for updates.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 82 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: E 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Wind: E/S 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of a few showers and storms.
