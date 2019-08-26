Wet start to the new school and work week. Make sure the kids have the rain gear before heading out the door. Highs in in the lower 80s.
More showers and storms around for late Tuesday. Warmer in the middle 80s.
Wednesday through Friday features lower humidity and comfortably temps in the middle 80s. Feeling a little like fall.
Heating up this weekend with highs near 90 degrees.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and rumbles. Hi: 80 Wind:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 72 Wind
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and rumbles. Hi: 86 Lo: 69 Wind:
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Becoming mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.
Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
