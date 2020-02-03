Starting off the new school and work week with milder temperatures. Clouds increase throughout the day with warm breezes and highs in the 70s.
Rain showers push in Monday night. Off and on rain showers continue Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain totals during this time period could top 2 to 3" with localized flooding.
Thursday night into Friday, as colder air pushes through a few flurries will be possible. Especially on the Plateau.
