What a difference from yesterday.
Temperatures plunged nearly 40 degrees from 24 hours ago thanks to our potent cold front that swept through.
Highs today will be cold - even with tons of sunshine.
We'll only make it to the upper 30's area-wide, but with the wind, wind chills will be in the low 30s/20s all day long.
As we move into the overnight, the coldest temperatures will settle in.
We'll wake up Saturday morning in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits for some.
Thankfully, we'll warm up a little by Saturday afternoon with most everyone climbing back into the 40s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with only a slim chance for rain down near the southern state line.
Our next rain maker moves in overnight Saturday into Sunday.
This will mark the start of another rainy few days for the Midstate.
Widespread rain will be around pretty much from start to finish on Sunday. So, Saturday is the day to be outside if you can handle the cold temperatures.
Monday and Tuesday's rain chances range from 80 to 100 percent.
We'll likely see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain Sunday through Tuesday before seeing a break by mid-week.
The break doesn't appear to last too long as more rain moves back in by Thursday.
