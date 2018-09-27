The streak of rainy days comes to an end.
Tonight, showers exit from west to east, and we'll begin the drying out process Friday.
Sunshine makes a big return Friday and it's going to stick around all weekend long.
Our focus now shifts from the rain to the temperatures and lower humidity this weekend.
You've probably noticed the slight drop in humidity already but it'll continue to lower through Friday.
Waking up Friday morning - a few areas will be in the upper 40's but most of us will wake up to the mid to low 50's with the exception being out on the Plateau - upper 50's and low 60's there.
With so much moisture at the surface,a clearing sky and light winds - widespread fog might be an issue the next few mornings. So, be on the look out for that.
Highs Friday and this weekend will feel more like the season with temperatures topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's. Humidity will be very low all weekend long.
A few showers creep back into the forecast for next week, but it won't be a washout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.