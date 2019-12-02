Some of Middle Tennessee will be waking up to snow flurries or freezing rain this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for the Cumberland Plateau. Most will just see a light dusting, but some areas of the Upper Plateau could see up to one inch. Roads could be a little slick early morning.
Snow fizzles out by mid-morning, then we're left with cold air and cloud cover. Very overcast and temperatures today will only reach the upper 30°s to low 40°s. Even colder late tonight into tomorrow morning as low drop into the 20°s.
