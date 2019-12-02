Some of Middle Tennessee will be waking up to snow flurries or freezing rain this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Noon for the Cumberland Plateau. Most will just see a light dusting, but some areas of the Upper Plateau could see up to one inch. Roads could be a little slick early morning. 

Snow fizzles out by mid-morning, then we're left with cold air and cloud cover. Very overcast and temperatures today will only reach the upper 30°s to low 40°s.  Even colder late tonight into tomorrow morning as low drop into the 20°s.  

Sunshine returns Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually warm up as the week goes on into the 50s. Dry conditions until rain chances returns on Friday.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

