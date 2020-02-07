 

 

4WARN Weather Alert continues as the snow gradually comes to an end.

This afternoon will become partly sunny and remain cold.  Highs will only be in the 30s. 

Another batch of clouds passes through late tonight and early tomorrow, with the potential to shake loose a few flurries or sprinkles.  Early Saturday, temperatures will be around freezing.  During the afternoon, expect highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Sunday will only bring the slightest chance for a shower.  The afternoon will become breezy and milder with highs in the lowermost 60s.

Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday.  Expect temperatures in the 50s on Monday.  Tuesday will be drier, but more rain will arrive Wednesday.  Thunderstorms are expected Thursday, with another round of flooding possible by then.  Colder and drier air moves in behind that system on Friday.

 
 

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

