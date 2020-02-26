4WARN Weather Alert in effect for tonight, as minor accumulations of snow are likely to form along the Cumberland Plateau.
Another 4WARN Weather Alert will be in effect for Thursday night into early Friday morning for more snow especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
A cluster of snow showers is moving through Middle Tennessee. It will exit quickly, early this evening. Snow showers will linger beyond midnight on the Plateau. By morning, there, a dusting to 1/2" of snow will be possible there. Low tonight in the mid 20s.
Some sunshine will return Thursday, although it'll remain chilly. with a high in the mid 40s.
A few snow showers will move in again Thursday night, making for minor accumulations of snow possible by early Friday morning, along & east of I-24. Any lingering snow showers Friday morning will turn to rain showers. The high Friday will be in the upper 40s.
Another batch of snow showers will be possible Friday night. Low near 30.
Saturday will be brighter and milder, highs in the mid 54s.
Sunday, highs will be in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.
More rain moves in Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the 60s.
Thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday night.
