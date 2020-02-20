4WARN Weather Alert: Snow will continue for parts of Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6pm for eastern Highland Rim & Cumberland Plateau...
Snow moves out of Nashville early this afternoon, even allowing some peeks of sunshine. It'll remain windy and cold with highs for most in the 30s. Snow covered roads will continue along the Cumberland Plateau & for the eastern Highland Rim. Most accumulations of snow this afternoon will be light (dusting) and on elevated surfaces. A total of 2" to 4" will fall along the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau, however.
Tonight will turn bitterly cold. Watch for icy spots in the morning, especially east. Sunshine takes over Friday and Saturday. Late Sunday, a few rain showers return. More rain's likely on Monday.
