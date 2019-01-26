What a picture perfect January day! The same great weather carries on into Sunday. There is a small shot at a sprinkle/flurry or two overnight. Otherwise cold in the 30s. Look for highs near 50.
Warming up for the start of the week. It’ll be windy which gives a boost to our highs to the middle 50s. Some showers are possible late in the day. Through nighttime rain changes to snow. Accumulations are possible. From a dusting to 2”. Highest accumulations expected farther to the east. Make sure to check back frequently as things can and will change.
Snow comes to an end early Tuesday morning. What’s left behind is bone chilling temperatures through Thursday. Highs near freezing. Lows in the teens. There’s another shot for flurries Wednesday.
Right now the weekend looks chilly and dry with highs in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.