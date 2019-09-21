Although we're above average again today, it is nice out. 

 
Humidity is at bay and we're under ample sunshine. 
 
Tonight will be very comfortable across the Middle Tennessee. 
Temperatures will start off on a cool and comfy note again Sunday with mid to low 60's to start the day. 
Sunday afternoon is showing more sunshine, 90's and low rain chances. 
 
A weak front will swing through to begin next week bringing us a much welcomed cool down and a few spotty showers. 
We're not talking washout conditions but any rain will be is welcome. 
 
Other than Monday, much of next week remains dry and unusually hot for late September. 

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

