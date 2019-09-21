Although we're above average again today, it is nice out.
Humidity is at bay and we're under ample sunshine.
Tonight will be very comfortable across the Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will start off on a cool and comfy note again Sunday with mid to low 60's to start the day.
Sunday afternoon is showing more sunshine, 90's and low rain chances.
A weak front will swing through to begin next week bringing us a much welcomed cool down and a few spotty showers.
We're not talking washout conditions but any rain will be is welcome.
Other than Monday, much of next week remains dry and unusually hot for late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.