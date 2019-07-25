Warmer days are set to return with quiet skies continuing into the weekend. 

Another comfy morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. The afternoon holds for highs in the middle and upper 80s. Just touch warmer with low humidity and light wind. 

Hotter weather comes back into play for the weekend. Highs will reach into the lower 90s.

Shower and storm chances increase next week. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: S 5 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Clouds and sun. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Clouds and sun. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

