Quite cool to start the new school and work week. You'll want a jacket before heading out the door. Clouds lurk around today, keeping high temps in the upper 60s.
Temperatures tumble tonight, by morning we're in the middle and upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.
Gradually warming throughout the rest of the week. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Wednesday calls for a chance of showers and a few storms.
For now, dry skies carry into the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and some sun, mild. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, cool. Lo: 48 Wind: Light N
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Wind: NE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower.
Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
