Slightly cooler today than yesterday. Temperatures only making it into the mid-80s this afternoon, but still lots of sunshine with lower humidity. Lows falling into the low 60s tonight.
By the end of the weekend, we're heating up again. Sunday highs will be in the 90s. Next week temperatures continue to climb to the mid-to-upper 90s. There will be a small chance of showers each day Tuesday to Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.