The late-summer scorcher continues across Middle Tennessee today with another round of the mid 90's in the forecast.
With humidity, it'll feel closer to 100° out there. Be mindful of the heat and stay hydrated if you'll be outdoors today.
Rain chances are up a bit today but still less than 30%.
Areas east of I-65 are the favored spots for rain this afternoon.
As the week continues so does the relentless heat.
More 90° days are expected with 'feels like' numbers flirting with the triple-digits.
A weak front will move in Saturday which will make for a 'less hot' start to the weekend on Saturday.
It will still be unusually hot all weekend long with 90's sticking around.
Rain chances this weekend look to stay below 30% so if you have any outdoor plans - have at it!
