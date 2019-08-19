The hottest weather of the year this afternoon will be followed by storms soon!
Today, the temperature will climb well into the 90s. Nashville should peak at 97 degrees -- a level we've hit twice already this year. The heat index will near 105 degrees. West of the Tennessee River, the heat index will be even higher, so a Heat Advisory is in effect there. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
Tuesday will be about as hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop again. Tuesday night, a more solid band of thunderstorms will move in from the northwest and weaken or completely dissipate before reaching Nashville. However, damaging wind will be possible with this band of storms over southwest Kentucky and far northwestern Middle Tennessee.
The storm chance ramps up some Wednesday, but especially Thursday and Friday. Count on rain at times then. The weekend, for the time being, appears seasonable and mainly dry.
