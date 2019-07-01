Welcome to July in Tennessee where the air is thick and highs are soaring.
Tonight mostly clear, warm and muggy with the low in the low 70s.
Tomorrow and the rest of the week, highs will be in the mid 90s but with the humidity the "feels Like" numbers will reach the triple-digits.
It is extremely important to stay hydrated this week if you'll be outdoors, that includes pets too.
Unfortunately, we won't see a lot of rain to help cool us down. Only a few very spotty showers are expected the next coupe of days.
Rain chances will slowly begin to ramp up as the week goes on. Wednesday a few strong thunderstorms are possible. A much better chance for rain is expected Thursday through Sunday with isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon.
I would not cancel any holiday plans but just know we'll have a few afternoon storms to be ware of. Have a plan B.
