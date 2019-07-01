Welcome to July in Tennessee where the air is heavy and highs are scorching.
Another sizzling day for the Mid State as highs once again climb into the mid to low 90's.
Just like this weekend, with humidity, Feels Like numbers will reach towards the triple-digits.
It is extremely important to stay hydrated this week if you'll be outdoors.
Unfortunately, we won't see a lot of rain to help cool us down.
Only a few very isolated showers are expected the next coupe of days.
Rain chances will slowly begin to ramp up as the week goes on. We'll introduce a much better chance for rain Thursday through Sunday with isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon.
I would not cancel any holiday plans but just know we'll have a few afternoon storms to compete with. After all, it is July.
