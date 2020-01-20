Wind chills are starting off in the single digits this morning! Don't be caught off guard if you see a flurry or two. It'll be mostly cloudy and cold today with a high near freezing.

Turning bitter again Monday night with lows in the teens and 20s. 

Cold sunshine for Tuesday. Highs warming near 40 degrees.
 
Gradually warming each day this week. For Thursday and Friday highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
 
There's a chance for rain by the end of the week. 
 
Right now, Saturday and Sunday look good! Partly cloudy and cool in the 50s. 
 
 

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

