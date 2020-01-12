Occasional showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected this week.
Tonight however will be variably cloudy and cool with a low in the low 40s. Patchy fog will develop by morning. Tomorrow will also be variably cloudy, but milder. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Monday night, a few showers will move in from the south. The best rain chance will be along and south of I-40. Off and on showers will continue Tuesday and Tuesday night, with the focus for rain over southern Middle Tennessee. Isolated showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop Wednesday and Wednesday night. It'll be even milder with a high around 70.
Colder weather will take over on Thursday. Rain showers will return Friday. Rain and a few thunderstorms will kick off Saturday with clearing during the afternoon. Sunday appears cold and dry with highs only in the upper 30s.
