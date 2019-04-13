Today will be mostly cloudy with rain from time to time. It'll be relatively cool with highs in the 60s to around 70. Tonight, strong-severe thunderstorms will push through with the threat for hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes. Storms should move through Nashville around 3am.
That initial wave of thunderstorms should clear the Cumberland Plateau early Sunday morning. Then if we get enough sunshine, another round of strong-severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon over eastern Middle Tennessee.
Sunday night, drier and cooler weather will take over. Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the 60s Monday and in the 70s on Tuesday. The mornings will be cool, in the 40s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer, before more rain and possibly strong-severe storms arrive on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.