Clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s today. Can't completely rule out a stray shower or two, especially north.
Better rain chances tomorrow. Hit or miss showers become more numerous in the afternoon. A few storms possible although this activity should stay below severe limits.
As rain moves out Friday morning, clouds also clear. The rest of the weekend looks amazing in the 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Clouds and sun. 20% chance of a shower or thundershower, north. Hi: 83 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or two. Lo: 61 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
