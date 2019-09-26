4WARN Weather logo

Scattered showers and a few storms today. With the clouds and rain out there, we should stay in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Soak it in because we're headed for a brutal heat wave.

By Friday, under a mostly sunny sky highs will warm through the low 90s. 

The heat is on this weekend. Highs in the middle 90s. This trend will last all the way into next week!

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or storms. Hi: 85 Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/SE 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Wind: SE/SW 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tags

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

