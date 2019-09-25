Showers and a few thunderstorms will pass through Middle Tennessee off and on through Thursday.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms likely at times here & there. It'll remain mild and progressively turn more humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine, especially for the first half of the day. A few showers are expected, with a rain chance where you are of 40%. Temperatures will be somewhat limited, topping off in the low-mid 80s.
Friday will turn hotter with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Expect highs in the low 90s. Then, Saturday through next Wednesday, extreme heat for late September and early October will continue with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low-mid 90s.
