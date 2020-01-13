Showers & thunderstorms will return overnight, moving in from the south and southwest.  A few storms could contain heavy downpours and even some hail.  The best chance for rain and storms tonight will be along and south of I-40.  Temperatures will hold steady or even rise gradually tonight, into the upper 50s by morning.

Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms will exit to the southeast early.  It'll become variably cloudy and milder with a high in the low-mid 60s.  More showers and a few thundershowers return Tuesday night.  They'll continue off and on into Wednesday night before ending early Thursday.

Thursday will be breezy and much cooler.  A few showers will return Friday, with a batch of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected early Saturday morning.  

Colder weather will then take over Sunday into Monday of next week.

 

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

