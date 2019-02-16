So far it's been a cloudy & cold day across Middle Tennessee.
The theme for tonight will be dry conditions until a few hours after midnight.
Afterwards, showers will trickle in from the southwest overnight becoming widespread to begin the day Sunday.
Light to steady rain will be around for a good chunk of the area through the morning hours but begin to let up during the late-afternoon.
Monday will be the only day of the new work week with rain not in the forecast.
A new wave of rain moves in Tuesday afternoon.
Widespread and heavy rainfall is expected overnight Tuesday through Thursday.
Right now, it appears areas south of I-40 will see the higher amounts, especially southeast Tennessee.
However, as we saw at the beginning of the month, these constant bands of rain can shift several miles changing who sees the most rain.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches is possible with locally higher amounts.
Flood-prone area such as creeks, small streams and low-lying roads will likely flood and may be dangerous.
Showers let up by Thursday morning but another wave quickly moves in overnight into Friday where once again, flooding will be an issue.
A week is a long time for the forecast to change but there could be additional showers in the forecast for next weekend as well.
