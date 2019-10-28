Stubborn clouds are still hanging on across most of Middle Tennessee so far today.
As the day goes on we'll slowly see cloud cover erode away which will give way to a little sunshine.
Due to the clouds, temperatures won't get as warm as originally forecast. Most areas will top out in the mid to low 60's today. Areas of east of I-65, where's sunshine has been longer, will top out closer to 70°.
Tuesday looks sunnier but a few clouds will still be around.
The focus will be on the next chance for showers and storms due to arrive Wednesday.
Widespread showers and storms will move in by Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday evening. Unfortunately, trick-or-treating does not look great this year. Bring un umbrella if you go out!
This round of storms will be out of here for the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will take a tumble after this front clears. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are showing highs in the 50's with overnight lows dipping into the 30's for most.
