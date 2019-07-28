We'll begin the week on a dry note but an approaching front from the north will bring a chance for rain overnight into Tuesday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be common during the morning and afternoon on Tuesday. While severe weather is not expected we can't rule out one or two stronger storms.
By Wednesday, sunshine will return with lower rain chances.
The remainder of the week will be sunny with a few isolated showers each afternoon. Most will stay dry.
Temperatures will hover just a touch below average all week long with mid to upper 80's in the forecast.
