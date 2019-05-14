There's an unusual chill in the air this morning! Temperatures starting off in the 40s for most locations. You'll definitely need the jacket. You can ditch it by afternoon. Under a sun drenched sky, highs warm through the low and middle 70s.
You'll be grabbing the umbrella tomorrow morning. A few showers and storms around tomorrow. Staying warm in the 70s.
Turning toasty for the second half of the week. Highs warm through the 80s and eventually the 90s this weekend.
There's another round of thunderstorms on tap Sunday into Monday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Hi: 73 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 62 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
