Another nice looking afternoon is expected across Middle Tennessee.
We'll see a little more in the way of clouds, but otherwise, a fine December day with highs back to near 60 degrees.
Closer to midnight tonight, showers will begin to move in from the southwest.
Through Thursday and Friday, showers will become more widespread with the rain slowly tapering off by Saturday morning. It doesn't look like a total washout either day, but at times, a steadier bout of rain is possible.
If enough cold air funnels in Friday night, we could get a brief window of a wintry mix or a transition to snow. However, this is mainly for areas on the Plateau. There isn't much concern for road conditions right now, but it could be a slushy start for some Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon, the rain wraps up with sunshine returning to the area.
Sunday looks cloudier but mostly rain free for most. Only a light, isolated shower is in the forecast right now.
Highs this weekend will be closer to December normals - upper 40s and low 50s.
