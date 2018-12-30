It's game day Middle Tennessee!!
TITAN UP!!!!
We'll begin our Sunday on a dry note but with lots of cloud cover around.
We'll still see a little sunshine from time to time today but cloud win out overall.
Highs will manage to sneak into the mid to low 50's in most spots.
Showers will begin to move in from the south after sunset tonight.
If you're going to the Titans game the rain should arrive after halftime.
Widespread rain and possible a storm or two will swing through the Mid State tonight with activity tapering off a bit during the day Monday. By Monday afternoon, another wave of showers and a few storms will work through from the west. It will also be an unusually warm day with highs in the upper 60's and gusty winds up to 35 mph.
The good news is it looks like most of the rain will be shutting down around sunset Monday. So, the New Year's Eve festivities will be wet during the early evening but drier closer to midnight.
Rain chances will up and down all week long with another bug push of rain arriving Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.