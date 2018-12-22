Clouds will work in overnight with isolated showers arriving by Sunday morning.
It won't rain all day long but do expect on and off showers throughout the day.
Showers will wrap up in time for Christmas Eve.
In fact, it'll be a nice and sunny day with highs in the 50's.
Christmas Day we'll see another chance for isolated showers but most of us will stay dry. Highs on Christmas will be in the low 50's.
By the end of the week a bigger onslaught of rain will be on the way.
Widespread showers and perhaps a few storms will roll through both Thursday and Friday before wrapping up by the weekend.
