Our weather pattern is on repeat for today with more sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.
North winds will still keep us feeling cool today but pleasant with most areas reaching into the 60's for highs.
Temperatures will remain in the 60's all weekend long.
We'll be dry all day on Saturday before showers creep back in through Sunday morning and afternoon. We're not expecting blockbuster showers Sunday.
A heavier batch over rain will move in Monday morning, continuing through the afternoon. A few storms are possible but will remain well below severe limits.
Showers clear out Monday night and will set us up for a dry Tuesday through Thursday.
Highs take a bit of a bump Tuesday afternoon as the cold front swings through. We'll likely hang out in the 50's all day long but 60's and possible 70's return to end next week.
