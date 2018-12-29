Outside of a few sprinkles, tonight will be cloudy and mainly dry for the Mid State.
Showers remain in the forecast on Sunday but will be rather spotty during the daylight hours.
After midnight, showers will become more widespread but will break apart during the mid-morning on Monday.
However, by Monday evening rain returns to the area and will likely be lingering around still as we bring in 2019.
Winds will once again become very gusty through the day Monday with gusts as high as 40 mph.
We dry out by Tuesday but rain chances climb right back up as we head into the back half of the week.
Showers and possibly a storm or two are back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday before drying out for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.