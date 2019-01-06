Geez...these "winter" days are rough....
Another beautiful afternoon across the Mid State.
After sunset, more cloud cover will push in with rain expect by Monday afternoon.
Right now, the Monday morning commute will be dry so there won't be any problems getting on the road.
Showers will start to move into west Tennessee during the early afternoon.
Areas around Nashville will start to see the rain just before sunset.
This round of rain won't be a washout but there could be some steadier showers at times.
The rain will come top an end during the overnight leaving us with a dry start to Tuesday.
After Monday's showers, much of next week will be dry with a decent amount of sunshine.
Temps will stay in the 60's through Tuesday before backing off into the 40's for highs back half of the week.
Our next best shot at rain won't arrive until the start of next weekend.
