Scattered showers and storms return to the area today.
Look for rain to begin moving in from the south this afternoon.
If you have plans to attend the Titans/Steelers game tonight plan for a little rain.
Like Saturday, it will be another cloudy day across the Mid State.
As a result of the clouds and rain temperatures will once again be confined to the 70's and low 80's. Not bad for late-August.
The new workweek will start off on a wet note with more periodic showers Monday and Tuesday.
A front will swing through on Tuesday clearing out the rain and knocking down the humidity again.
Highs Wednesday into next weekend will range from the low 80's to the upper 80's.
As it stands, we'll be dry and under ample sunshine Wednesday through Saturday.
