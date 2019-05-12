Rain chances will continue to decrease this afternoon.
Clouds will hang around for a bit longer but clearing skies will come this evening.
Highs won't make it very far this afternoon with most areas staying in the 60's. There could be a few out west that get into the 70's with some late afternoon sunshine.
We'll start the new week with sunshine and no rain to worry about.
Highs will be comfortable in the mid 70's.
80's return during the second half of the week.
By Wednesday, our next wave will move in, bringing a chance for a quick widespread rain that will taper off on Thursday.
The end of the week is trending dry, for now.
There are some mixed signals that isolated showers could creep in next weekend. We'll get a clearer picture by mid week.
