Showers and isolated storms will continue to move through before midnight tonight. Afterwards, the rain will come to an end and we'll be dry heading into Sunday.
The story for Wednesday we'll be a sunny start with considerably cloudy conditions moving in through the afternoon, chilly highs in the 40's and breezy winds.
Of note, flurries and snow showers are possible only on the Plateau early Monday morning with only a dusting to an inch possible - mainly on grassy areas.
50's return by Tuesday and stick around for the rest of the week along with sunshine.
A chance for rain returns Friday but the next weekend is trending dry.
