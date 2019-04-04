Our string of sunny days has come to an end as clouds and rain move in today.
Showers will continue to work in from the west as the day progresses.
Thankfully, no severe storms are expected out of this wave. There may be a few claps of thunder through the afternoon, but for the most part, general rain is expected.
The most widespread rain will wrap up by Friday, but a few showers could linger through the morning.
By nightfall Friday, we're all back to mainly dry conditions.
The weekend will start off with a mix of sun and clouds but no rain Saturday.
A warm front will lift through the area Sunday morning, bringing with it a quick round of rain.
During the afternoon, more widespread, heavier rain will begin to work through.
Showers will continue through Monday before we dry out by Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and sunny right now before another possible wave of rain moves back in by next Thursday.
