Isolated showers are on pace to move into Middle Tennessee late this afternoon through the evening tonight. We're not expecting any washouts as most of the activity will be on the lighter side of things.
Showers will begin to wane before sunrise on Monday. The roads may be wet in a few spots but we don't expect there to be too much trouble for the morning commute.
Another cold blast will work in the begin the week with highs only making it to the 40's Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows during the period will also be bone-chilling in the 20's for some.
By Thursday, highs will begin to bounce back to the 50's as winds turn to the south. By Thursday night, showers work back in with the rain sticking around for Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.