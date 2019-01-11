After a sunny few days, a lot of cloud cover will move in today.
Temperatures won't be as cold as yesterday due to lighter winds, but nonetheless, it's still chilly outside.
Our focus shifts towards the chance for rain and a little light snow this weekend.
However, if you're itching for snow, this event is not going to bring a lot - if any - to Middle Tennessee.
Showers will begin to move in after about 10 p.m. Friday. So, if you have downtown Nashville plans, you'll be in good shape for the early evening.
After midnight, a quick round of light rain will push into areas along and north of I-40.
Tennessee will see mainly rain, with folks in southern Kentucky having a better shot as a rain/snow mix.
Rain continues on Saturday and Sunday. It won't be a washout, more just a nuisance for anyone with plans. Highs in the 40s.
Leftover showers Sunday night may transition to snow showers or flurries.
After a chilly start to the new work week, a warming trend takes off as temperatures warm to the 50s.
