Clouds are winning out today but we're still expecting a little sunshine before sunset tonight.
Showers will begin to move into West Tennessee overnight.
Showers will stay west of I-65 through Sunday morning but will begin to invade Middle Tennessee by mid-day.
Be prepared for rain to be around if you're going to the Titans game Sunday afternoon.
Showers, with heavier bouts moving through, will continue Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday afternoon.
The rain will begin to taper off late Monday but isolated showers will stick around for the first half of Tuesday before drying up late Tuesday afternoon.
By Wednesday drier conditions will prevail along with plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the week.
Highs will remain on the cool side with upper 50s and 60s in place all week long. Overnight lows will also be cool with 50s and 60s staying in place.
It looks likely we'll warm back to near 70 degrees by the end of the week.
