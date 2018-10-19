The bulk of the rain will move in overnight while most of us are in bed. Showers will stick around for the first few hours Saturday but quickly clear out by mid-day.
Once the front clears the rain out tomorrow, clouds will also thin out giving way to quite a bit of sunshine through the late afternoon.
This cold front will also bring another chilly blast of air to the area. Sunday morning, many spots will dip into the 30's and low 40's. With it being so chilly, patchy frost is likely Sunday morning. If you have any sensitive plants, you'll want to bring them in or cover them up.
Sunday advertises plenty of sunshine and comfortably cool highs in the upper 50's and low 60's.
Next week will start dry with highs topping out in the 60's before rain tries to move back in by the end of the week.
