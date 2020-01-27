Showers linger this morning especially along the Plateau. It'll be mainly cloudy today with highs in the lower 50s. 

Staying cloudy tonight as temperatures fall back near freezing. Patchy fog possible. 

Another sunless day tomorrow, highs near 50 degrees. 

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a rain/snow mix is possible. Areas impacted will be along and north of I-40. No accumulation expected. We'll be keeping an eye on it in the 4WARN Weather Center. 

The rest of the week looks uneventful. More clouds and continued cool in the 40s. 

 

