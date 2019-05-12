A few lingering showers early Sunday morning, then cloudy for the rest of Mothers Day. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Occasional clearing here and there for Sunday afternoon.
Sunday night we'll get wet again with some passing showers late Sunday night. Lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-60s. Tuesday the sun returns with mid-70s in the afternoon. Wednesday afternoon brings our next chance of rain and a thunderstorm or two with highs in the mid-80s by late in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.