Light showers will finally come to an end across Middle Tennessee tonight.
Enough cold air will be in place on the Plateau where we could see a brief transition to light snow.
However, little to no accumulation is expected which is great for those heading eastward for holiday travels. Regardless, be careful going over the Plateau tonight.
We'll begin Saturday on a sunny but cold note with wakeup temps in the low 30's.
Highs look to barely reach into the 50's during the afternoon.
If you're going to the Titans/Redskins game, it looks like great December football weather.
On Sunday, a few light showers will be possible during the first half of the day but nothing of real significance. A washout is not expected.
Christmas Eve we'll be nice with sunshine and highs in the 50's.
Christmas Day we may once again have a few spotty showers but nothing to ruin the day. Highs look to stay in the 50's.
By the middle of next week a bigger onslaught of rain is expected to move in. Right now, Thursday looks to be the rainiest day with widespread rain and possibly a storm or two rumbling through.
