Showers continue to fade this evening with most areas returning to dry conditions by midnight.
Winds will relax this evening with showers coming to an end. Sunday will be much different with sunshine and calm conditions returning to the area.
Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60's.
Next week will start off dry and sunny before rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see if the rain can clear out in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Right now, the first weekend of November appears to be dry with sunshine and a shot at cooler temperatures than here lately.
