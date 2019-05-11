Spotty showers and storms will continue to push through the Mid State this afternoon and evening.
Thankfully, severe weather is not expected but a few isolated stronger storms are possible.
After sunset, activity will begin to let up which will set us up for a decent night across the area. There will be a few isolated showers overnight.
Temperatures will be cool this evening with upper 50's and low 60's expected.
For Mother's Day, the most widespread we'll see looks to remain south of I-40.
Areas south and east of Nashville will be the favored spots.
It will not be a total washout on Sunday.
The rain finally moves out during the overnight and we'll have a few sunnier days next week to looks forward to.
Right now Monday and Tuesday looks very dry and sunny.
Wednesday and Thursday we'll likely see a few isolated showers but not enough to call it a washout.
If the forecast holds, the end of the week and next weekend appear to be dry.
Hopefully that scenario pans out. I think we're owed a dry weekend considering how wet it's been lately.
